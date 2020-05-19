PROFILE: Muscogee Co. Sheriff candidate, Marshal Greg Countryman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Primary Election is three weeks away.
Before you hit the polls, News Leader 9 is profiling the candidates you’ll see on the ballot to help you make an informed choice.
Greg Countryman is finishing out his fourth term as the Muscogee County Marshal, and with almost three decades of experience in public safety, he’s hoping to make the move and be the new sheriff.
“I understand both offices," Countryman said. "I understand the Marshal’s office, I understand the Sheriff’s office.”
Countryman has 29 years of public safety service under his belt. He’s worked at the Marshal’s office, Sheriff’s office, and Housing Authority police department. With the consolidation of the Marshal’s and Sheriff’s office in 2021, Countryman said he can use his experience to make the transition easy for both employees and the community.
“I don’t ask my deputies to do anything I wouldn’t, couldn’t, or haven’t done," he said.
He recalls many accomplishments during his tenure as Marshal including forming the junior marshal program.
“Within three years of being Marshal, we were ranked number two in the nation. Within four years, we were ranked number one," Countryman said.
If elected sheriff, Countryman wants to work on a number of issues..
“The number of deaths that are happening at the Muscogee County Detention Center,” he said. “Along with improving morale, but another thing I want to deal with is how we combat crime in our community because COVID-19 has slowed down some, but crime is going to pick back up.”
He also wants to enhance the partnership with Columbus police. Countryman described his leadership style as task oriented and passionate. Here’s why Countryman said you should vote for him on election day.
“Proven track record, experience, education, but proven track record. People know who Greg Countryman is. I serve the people and I want the people to know I serve everybody,” he said.
Countryman’s opponents include current Sheriff Donna Tompkins, Pamela Brown, and Mark LaJoye.
