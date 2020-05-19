Safe Kids Columbus to host drive-thru bike helmet giveaway for kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus will host a drive-thru helmet giveaway for kids on Friday, June 5.
The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown West Building, which is located on the corner of 19th Street and 5th Avenue.
Attendees must stay in their vehicles for the entire drive-thru event. Children must be present in the vehicle to receive a free helmet.
A disposable paper measuring tape will be provided to measure the child’s head for proper helmet sizing. One helmet is available per child while sizes and supplies last.
There will be no person to person contact during the event. Helmets will be placed in the trunk of each vehicle when possible.
For more information, visit www.safekidscolumbusga.org.
