Saying Farewell to the Humidity-- For Now!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A refreshing dose of sunshine to greet us again on Tuesday morning thanks to some drier air moving into the Valley. We’ll enjoy a nice stretch of cooler than average temperatures through Thursday with highs in the 80s though mornings still seasonable in the 60s. Though rain chances will stay low this afternoon with the drier air in place, an upper-level disturbance moving into the Southeast coupled with a stalled-out front will help spark some showers and storms overnight into early Wednesday morning, so don’t be surprised if some rumbles of thunder wake you up tonight! Overall though, rain coverage will stay around 10-20% through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.
A more summer-like weather pattern returns for Friday with the intention on sticking around through Memorial Day weekend, when highs will bump back up to near 90. Just like on a summer afternoon, expect a chance of showers and storms during the PM hours too, which will provide a little relief from the heat and humidity at times. Past the holiday weekend, the pattern still looks warm, but drier into the middle of next week.
