Saying Farewell to the Humidity-- For Now!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A refreshing dose of sunshine to greet us again on Tuesday morning thanks to some drier air moving into the Valley. We’ll enjoy a nice stretch of cooler than average temperatures through Thursday with highs in the 80s though mornings still seasonable in the 60s. Though rain chances will stay low this afternoon with the drier air in place, an upper-level disturbance moving into the Southeast coupled with a stalled-out front will help spark some showers and storms overnight into early Wednesday morning, so don’t be surprised if some rumbles of thunder wake you up tonight! Overall though, rain coverage will stay around 10-20% through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.