Schedule for virtual graduations in Muscogee County airing on WTVM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic caused graduation ceremony plans to change across the nation, WTVM is teaming up with the Muscogee County School District to recognize seniors in a virtual graduation.
MCSD has in-person graduations scheduled for July 22 through July 25 at the Columbus Civic Center.
These virtual graduations will air on WTVM, the WTVM News Leader Facebook page and on our website here.
Below is the schedule for virtual graduations for Muscogee County schools.
The first ceremony each day will begin airing at 10a/9c on WTVM. The second ceremony will begin after the completion of the first. Approximate times are included in the schedule.
Monday, June 1
Carver High School - 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. CST
Columbus High School - approximately 10:37 a.m. EST/9:37 a.m. CST
Tuesday, June 2
Catapult Academy - 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. CST
Northside High School - approximately 10:18 a.m. EST/9:18 a.m. CST
Wednesday, June 3
Hardaway High School - 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. CST
Spencer High School - approximately 10:49 a.m. EST/9:49 a.m. CST
Thursday, June 4
Kendrick High School - 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. CST
Jordan Vocational High School - approximately 10:37 a.m. EST/9:37 a.m. CST
Friday, June 5
Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts - 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. CST
Shaw High School - approximately 10:29 a.m. EST/9:29 a.m. CST
The date for MCSD virtual graduations was previously announced as May 22.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.