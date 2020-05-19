Schedule for virtual graduations in Muscogee County airing on WTVM

May 19, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 5:31 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic caused graduation ceremony plans to change across the nation, WTVM is teaming up with the Muscogee County School District to recognize seniors in a virtual graduation.

MCSD has in-person graduations scheduled for July 22 through July 25 at the Columbus Civic Center.

These virtual graduations will air on WTVM, the WTVM News Leader Facebook page and on our website here.

Below is the schedule for virtual graduations for Muscogee County schools.

The first ceremony each day will begin airing at 10a/9c on WTVM. The second ceremony will begin after the completion of the first. Approximate times are included in the schedule.

Monday, June 1

Carver High School - 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. CST

Columbus High School - approximately 10:37 a.m. EST/9:37 a.m. CST

Tuesday, June 2

Catapult Academy - 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. CST

Northside High School - approximately 10:18 a.m. EST/9:18 a.m. CST

Wednesday, June 3

Hardaway High School - 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. CST

Spencer High School - approximately 10:49 a.m. EST/9:49 a.m. CST

Thursday, June 4

Kendrick High School - 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. CST

Jordan Vocational High School - approximately 10:37 a.m. EST/9:37 a.m. CST

Friday, June 5

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts - 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. CST

Shaw High School - approximately 10:29 a.m. EST/9:29 a.m. CST

For a full list of Chattahoochee Valley schools participating in WTVM virtual graduations, click here.

The date for MCSD virtual graduations was previously announced as May 22.

