Teens return stolen items to Columbus gym after owner takes to social media

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus gym owner got stolen items back from his business on Buena Vista Road after taking to social media instead of calling the police.
Terrence Flowers, owner of 4.0 Fit, said his security cameras caught several teens stealing from behind his building Monday morning.
He said they stole ropes and a punching bag. Flowers said this comes as he’s facing obstacles due to COVID-19 while trying to open his new facility. Flowers took to Facebook and said within an hour, the father of one of the teens called him and they returned the stolen items.
"Watching the video, I could tell that they were just boys being bad at the end of the day,” Flowers said. “And what was taken wasn't worth, to me in my opinion, getting them a criminal record for theft."
Flowers said all the teens looked him the eye and apologized. He said he felt the apologies were sincere. Flowers said the teens will be helping him take some items from his business to the dump.
Flowers also captured video on his security camera of a landscaper doing a good deed and cleaning up behind his building, which he said turned out to be one of his friends.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.