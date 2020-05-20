Another Dreary Day Thursday; Then Warmer Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The area of low pressure that is stalled out to our north will stick around on Thursday - keeping highs in the lower 80s and keeping a chance of showers and storms in the forecast. It will finally begin lifting out of the area after that, and that will allow temperatures to go back up to the upper 80s and lower 90s starting Friday and continuing well into the extended forecast. For our Memorial Day weekend, the rain coverage looks lowest on Saturday and highest on Sunday. All days - including Monday - will feature a mainly afternoon and evening chance of a passing shower or storm. Don’t go into the day expecting them, but be prepared with the umbrella and the WTVM weather app just in case! The rain chances should diminish by the middle and end of next week, but we will keep an eye on forecast trends.