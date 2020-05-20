Bike shops see sales increase amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With few recreational activities to offer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are gaining more interest in cycling.
This means an increase in bike sales by 50 percent, according to the owner of Arnold’s Bike shop in Columbus. Steven Saunders said he has seen nothing like the last two months as far as the spike in bike sales goes.
In a normal month, 40 to 50 bikes are sold. But since the coronavirus, Saunders has sold hundreds of bicycles in just a month’s time. With so many cyclists on the roads, Saunders said it’s especially important to remember a few key safety measures.
"We always run headlights because that may be the one little thing that makes the car or a pedestrian see you,” said Saunders. “So, we always recommend the lights. A bicycle is considered a vehicle, so when you are traveling on the road, you should obey all the same rules as if you were in a car."
Saunders said while most businesses closed temporarily during Georgia’s shelter in place orders, Arnold’s Bike Shop remained open because bike shops are considered an essential business.
