City services closing, trash pickup changing for Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some city services are closing and trash pickup is changing to recognize Memorial Day.
The local government will be closed on Monday, May 25 for the holiday.
The following city services will also be closed:
- 311 Citizens Service Center
- Granite Bluff and Pine Grove Landfills
- Parks and Recreation buildings, except Lake Oliver Marina and Cooper Creek Tennis Center
- Columbus Civic Center
- Animal Control
- METRA bus service
Only 9:00 a.m. bond hearings will be held in Recorder’s Court.
If your trash is normally collected on Mondays, it will be collected on Wednesday, May 27. All other trash pickup routes will remain the same.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.