Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a ‘critically” missing woman.
Jacqueline Smith, 53, was last seen Wednesday near Wallace Drive. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a black hat, and orange sandals.
Smith is 5’6” and weighs 300 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.