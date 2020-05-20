Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Forrest Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen who was reported as a runaway.
Marquise Street, 17, was last seen near Forrest Road Tuesday, May 19 shortly before noon.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a red pattern on the front and blue athletic pants with a red and white stripe. Marquise is 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Marquise’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
