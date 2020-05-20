Former Columbus resident imprisoned for not registering as sex offender after moving out of state

MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus, Georgia resident and convicted sex offender was sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender after moving out of state, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
54-year-old John Corriher of Salisbury, North Carolina was sentenced on Tuesday, May 19, to 34 months in prison and five years supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender, a federal offense.
There is no parole in the federal system.
“All convicted sex offenders are required by law to register as a sex offender with the appropriate registration officials each and every time they move," said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “Failure to do so is a federal crime and will result in prosecution by this office. I want to thank the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service for tracking down the whereabouts of this offender and for their excellent work investigating the case.”
This case was investigated by the USMS and the MSCO.
