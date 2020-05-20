Former Columbus resident imprisoned for not registering as sex offender after moving out of state

“All convicted sex offenders are required by law to register as a sex offender with the appropriate registration officials each and every time they move," said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “Failure to do so is a federal crime and will result in prosecution by this office. I want to thank the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service for tracking down the whereabouts of this offender and for their excellent work investigating the case.”