Ft. Mitchell church provides lunch for nursing home workers

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The community is coming together to support each other as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday, members of St. John AME Church in Fort Mitchell fed caregivers at Canterbury Nursing Home.
"We wanted to really do something for those workers who are on the front lines and those workers who are not being seen who are sacrificing their lives,” said Dr. Rodney D. Smith, pastor of St. John AME. “KFC is partnering with us for this mission. We are looking for other churches, and other people, and other corporations who just want to get together and show love and support to our community."
The church provided lunches for all employees covering every shift at the facility.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.