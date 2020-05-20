Ga. highway safety tips for Memorial Day travel

"Just ask everyone to be safe,” Hydrick said. “Just understand that the goal here at the Governor's Office of Highway Safety is anytime you're on the road, we want everyone to get where they're going safely and get home safely. And to do that, it's very simple. Number one, drive the speed limit. Number two, buckle your seatbelt. Number three, pay attention to the road. Put down your phone. And number four, never get behind the wheel if you're legally impaired to drive."