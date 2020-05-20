Ga. State Senator Ed Harbison seeking reelection for District 15

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Senator Ed Harbison is running for reelection this year.
Harbison has served Georgia’s 15th District for nearly 30 years. As a retired marine and combat veteran, Harbison said he is dedicated to the military community.
The Senate session and election season are much different than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic. Harbison shared one of the things to focus on now and in the years to come.
"When we get back, we really need to take a hold of the budget, shake the tree, and in an even-handed way, we put the budget back together if that's possible," said Harbison.
Harbison said he is honored to serve the people of this community and hopes to be able to do so again.
