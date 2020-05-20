Gold Star family members remembering loved ones on Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Memorial Day right around the corner, many people will be celebrating by grilling out or maybe even heading out to the lake for some fun in the sun.
But for some families, they will be celebrating Memorial Day for its true meaning – remembering the lives they lost.
To Brittany Lawrence, Memorial Day means remembering the loss of her husband.
“I bleed red white and blue and I can do what I choose to do and have freedom because he took that bullet for me," Brittany Lawrence said.
Captain Joshua S. Lawrence was killed by an insider threat with the Afghan Army in Kandahar, Afghanistan October 8, 2011.
Nine years later, Brittany Lawrence said it doesn’t get any easier. With Memorial Day fast approaching, she said she will be celebrating with her family and enjoying a burger or two, but more importantly, taking a moment to appreciate the freedom she has due to her husband’s ultimate sacrifice.
“Because of what Josh did, I can sit on the beach and drink a beer and I can look up in the heavens and know that is exactly what he would want me to be doing. I mean, I wish I could be having one with him right now," said Brittany Lawrence.
Alonzo Stewart is the support coordinator with the Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) Center on Fort Benning and he said the SOS program provides a number of resources to any surviving family members of fallen soldiers. The program, established in 2009, helps military widows like Brittany Lawrence, to work through the grief, no matter how far down the road.
“The motto here in this building is ‘never alone, never forgotten.’ So my mission is to make sure they are still connected to the family. Just because the service member is no longer with us, doesn’t mean the family is forgotten,” he said
So, this Memorial Day, enjoy your celebrations but remember the family members who will be mourning the loss of the soldiers who laid down their own lives to give us our freedom.
