Phoebe releases Wednesday COVID-19 numbers

“While our numbers this week do show an increase in COVID-19 inpatients, that increase may be partly due to a delay in testing results because of a lack of supply of rapid test kits," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “Some patients precautionarily admitted as COVID-19 patients may turn out to be negative once their test results are returned. We still are concerned that transmission of the virus could increase, particularly if people get together in large groups over the Memorial Day weekend. We know everyone is anxious to go outside and get active again. We simply urge them to be cautious and follow proper guidelines to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus.”