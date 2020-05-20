PROFILE: Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit DA candidate, DA Julia Slater

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the Georgia Primary less than three weeks away, News Leader 9 is continuing candidate profiles.
Two are running for District Attorney of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit and both on the democratic ballot.
As district attorney, Julia Slater has helped create programs to reduce the jail population and one of her goals for the future includes a focus on gang violence.
With 25 years of legal experience under her belt, District Attorney Julia Slater is seeking reelection in 2020.
“10 years as an assistant district attorney, then five years in private practice doing mostly criminal defense, then the last 11 years as district attorney,” she explained.
Slater said in her three terms thus far, she’s brought about many purposeful changes to the office.
“I was a part of a small team that imagined and then implemented the rapid resolution program, which is a program that is designed so certain nonviolent offenders can move to resolution quickly,” Slater said.
Slater is not slinking away from the fact there have been some struggles along the way. She said lack of funding and backlogs at crime labs play a role in the length it takes some cases to reach trial.
“Sometimes, there’s a situation where we start testing on something and we think we’ll maybe be able to move the case more quickly, then we realize something fell through the cracks, something didn’t get tested we think should be tested. Then you start the process again,” she said.
If reelected, here are two goals Slater plans on making a reality.
“Add a victim advocate to the juvenile court because I feel like our victims need a dedicated advocate there, then to work on some concentrated team to work on gang violence and those cases,” Slater said.
On the June 9 primary ballot, Slater is facing off against defense attorney Mark Jones.
Here’s why Slater said you should vote for her.
“I have the experience and the passion and the energy to do this job. I work hard every day making changes purposeful in the DA’s office that I think are going to move us in the right direction," she said.
One thing to note is there is no Republican candidate running for district attorney this year.
