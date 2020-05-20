Several changes to be enforced at summer camps in the Chattahoochee Valley

While some camps are choosing to close their doors, others like the National Infantry Museum (NIM) and the YMCA of Metro Columbus will be open. According to the executive director of the A.J. Mclung Center, they are are taking a limited amount of children and following Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s guidelines. He said they won’t hold any outside field trips, they will only have 20 people in the gym at a tim,e and there will be two staff members to every 10 children in a classroom. The NIM is also following social distancing guidelines.