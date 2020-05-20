Several changes to be enforced at summer camps in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Social distancing rules are loosening for some businesses and individuals in Georgia, but strict rules still apply for summer camps.
For the past couple of months, Columbus mom Beth Bridges has been working form home and keeping up with her three sons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the state of Georgia is slowly reopening, her plans for the boys to attend summer camp have been cancelled.
“Sports camp planned at the University of Georgia for football canceled," said Bridges. "We go to a couple of vacation bible schools, those were canceled too. They might do a virtual type thing online. We had a two-week camp planned for one of the boys up in North Alabama and they’ve just recently canceled that as well.”
While some camps are choosing to close their doors, others like the National Infantry Museum (NIM) and the YMCA of Metro Columbus will be open. According to the executive director of the A.J. Mclung Center, they are are taking a limited amount of children and following Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s guidelines. He said they won’t hold any outside field trips, they will only have 20 people in the gym at a tim,e and there will be two staff members to every 10 children in a classroom. The NIM is also following social distancing guidelines.
One Fortson father said he usually allows his sons to go to summer camp, but has made the decision to keep him home for his son’s safety.
“My son, he has pretty severe asthma and with the way COVID attacks the respiratory system‚ we just don’t feel comfortable bringing him into a daycare or after school program," said Kirk Holkum. "Just because for those who have children, you know there’s no enforcing social distancing with 10-year-olds or other age children.”
According to Kemp, overnight camps are banned, but day camps are allowed as long as they meet the 32 minimum criteria, have screening campers, increase sanitation, and more.
Click here for a list of available summer camps in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.