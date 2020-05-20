3 teens at Lee County Youth Development Center earn high school diplomas

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three teens at the Lee County Youth Development Center celebrated a big milestone Wednesday.
The teens graduated from the center’s Chanticleer Day School with accredited high school diplomas.
The Lee County Youth Development Center is a residential facility in Opelika and established the Chanticleer Day School for residents to continue their education.
The three teens were placed in the facility with the intent of receiving treatment. Family, friends, and fellow youth development center teens joined together to cheer on the graduates, who said they are excited for what the future holds.
All the graduates said they plan to head to college to get their bachelor’s degrees.
