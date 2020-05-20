Two men arrested for rape, sodomy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Sex Crimes Unit has arrested two men on rape and sodomy charges.
Floriberto Solorzano, 25, and William Jarred Brewer, 27, were taken into custody on May 19 and charged with felony rape and felony aggravated sodomy.
Police have not connected the incidents involving the two men to one another.
Both are being held in the Muscogee County Jail and are expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, May 21 at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information related to their cases should contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
