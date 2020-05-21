Balloon release held in memory of man killed on 38th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the midst of uncertain times, one family joined together Thursday to remember a Columbus man who was killed earlier this year.
41-year-old Allen McMillan’s death marked the sixth homicide investigation in 2020 after a shooting on 38th Street in January. McMillan’s sister, Temika Buchanan, organized a balloon release in his honor.
Buchanan said her brother was the type of man who would always put family first. She wants everyone to pray for his three daughters and grandson who will now have to live life without him.
