Callaway Gardens open for Memorial Day Weekend

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - With Memorial Day approaching, many people are looking for fun places to travel to that are open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Callaway Gardens will be open for the holiday weekend, according to Pam Bauer, director of marketing. Visitors can expect to see mostly everything at the resort back open.
Visitors who enter any facilities, such as the dining halls, will be required to wear a face mask.
With over 2,500 acres filled with hiking and bike trails and golf, visitors will have many options to choose from.
“We as an outdoor venue are so fortunate that we never really fully closed all those beautiful outdoor woodland garden areas of Robin Lake Beach,” said Bauer. “The trails, all those are accessible to our members and to our guests as well. Now as we are reopening here there are some dining facilities that are open this weekend with Memorial Day weekend. The pavilion at the beach is open. We also have some of the tried-and-true facilities that people love like the day butterfly center and our birds of prey show.
Whether you’re more of the adventurous type and prefer zip lining through the forest or just want to child out beach side and spend the afternoon soaking up the Georgia sunshine, Bauer said the options are limitless.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.