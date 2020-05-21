DPH offering drive-up COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Chattahoochee Valley

DPH offering drive-up COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Chattahoochee Valley
Georgia Department of Public Health
By Olivia Gunn | May 21, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 6:36 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to make COVID-19 testing accessible across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Tests are available whether you have COVID-19 symptoms or not. In the coming days, free testing will be available at three locations.

See testing sites below:

Sumter County Health Department (Americus)

Saturday 9 a.m. – Noon

Harris County High School

Sunday 2 p.m. – Noon

Stewart County Middle/High School (Lumpkin)

Monday 9 a.m. – Noon

These drive-up testing sites are for Georgia residents only.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.