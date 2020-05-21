DPH offering drive-up COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to make COVID-19 testing accessible across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Tests are available whether you have COVID-19 symptoms or not. In the coming days, free testing will be available at three locations.
See testing sites below:
Sumter County Health Department (Americus)
Saturday 9 a.m. – Noon
Harris County High School
Sunday 2 p.m. – Noon
Stewart County Middle/High School (Lumpkin)
Monday 9 a.m. – Noon
These drive-up testing sites are for Georgia residents only.
