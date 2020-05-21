Gov. Ivey eases COVID-19 restrictions on more businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is moving the state into a new phase with an amended safer at home order that expands the list of places that can reopen despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s spread.
During a 2 p.m. news conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Ivey announced the changes that will come with her updated order. Those include:
- Entertainment venues like arcades, theaters and bowling alleys are open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines.
- Athletic activities- allowed to practice on May 23. Competition allowed on June 15. All subject to social-distancing and sanitization rules and guidelines.
- Educational institutions- open on June 1 subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines.
- Child Day Care Facilities/Summer camps- open subject to social distancing rules and guidelines.
The new order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m and will expire on July 3. All other restrictions remain the same as part of the governor’s previous order.
Ivey’s previous order, which will expire Friday, eased the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and business openings. It eliminated the 10-person cap on non-work gatherings, effectively allowing for churches to restart in-person services. It also allowed for restaurants to reopen with limited seating, and close-contact businesses like gyms and salons can operate with social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines.
The state has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly in the Montgomery area, which officials have said could be the result of more testing or a spike in the illness.
When Ivey announced the loosened restrictions on May 8, Alabama had 9,375 confirmed cases and 383 confirmed deaths. There had been 111,000 tests conducted.
As of Thursday, a span of 12 days since the announcement, Alabama has 13,058 confirmed cases and 528 confirmed deaths. There have been 171,000 tests conducted.
