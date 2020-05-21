LaGrange fire crews respond to house fire on Williams St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange firefighters responded to a house fire on Williams Street Wednesday night.
Fire crews responded to the report of the fire at 11 p.m. The caller said a pot on the stove was on fire.
Upon arrival to the home, firefighters saw moderate smoke coming from the gable vent on the outside of the home.
Fire crews entered the house through the back entrance and quickly extinguished the fire.
There was significant damage to the kitchen and smoke and water damage to the remainder of the house. No injuries were reported.
