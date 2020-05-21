LaGrange man arrested after early morning stabbing on S. Page St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An early morning stabbing in LaGrange has left one man injured and another in custody.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Page St. in reference to a stabbing.
The victim suffered an injury to the hand, but did not require medical attention. He reported that Billy Morman used a pocket knife in an attempt to stab him, but he deflected the blow, resulting in the minor injury.
Morman attempted to dispose of the knife by dropping it in a car while he was fleeing the scene. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.
