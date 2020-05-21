Man pulls knife on Opelika officer after allegedly throwing rocks at cars on interstate

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have arrested a man who pulled a knife on them while attempting to speak with him about allegedly throwing large rocks at cars on the interstate.
At approximately 7:00 a.m. on May 20, Opelika police received several calls about a man throwing rocks on I-85 near exit 66. At least one rock shattered the windshield of a passing 18-wheeler.
Police located the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Gregory Lee McDonald. When police contacted him, McDonald pulled a knife on the officers. McDonald was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.
He is charged with one count of throwing or shooting a deadly or dangerous missile into an occupied vehicle and one count of menacing against the police officer.
He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.