MCSD board member Cathy Williams seeks reelection for District 7 seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s election season at the local level.
Cathy Williams is running for reelection for the Muscogee County School Board District 7 seat.
She said with coronavirus changing the way schools are run entirely, the school board will need experienced leaders. With more than a decade of service to Muscogee County schools, Williams said she is excited to continue serving students and their families.
"This is probably one of the most important next four years that we go into dealing with the changes in public education that the COVID crisis is requiring, dealing with the budgetary crisis that is about to hit us between the eyes,” said Williams.
Williams said when voters cast their ballot on or before June 9, she wants them to consider what is most important for students moving forward, which is experience on the school board and passing the education special purpose local options sales tax.
