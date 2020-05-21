NOAA: Busy Atlantic hurricane season predicted for 2020

A lack of El Nino in the Pacific Ocean, with a trend towards neutral conditions, or even La Nina is expected by the Fall. Neutral conditions and La Nina are correlated with below normal wind shear in the Atlantic Basin, which favors above normal activity since wind shear tears hurricanes apart. Warmer than normal water temperatures in the Tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico along with an enhanced west African monsoon will also provide favorable conditions for a busier than normal season.