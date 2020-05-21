NOAA: Busy Atlantic hurricane season predicted for 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their May outlook for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and call for an above-normal hurricane season.
A lack of El Nino in the Pacific Ocean, with a trend towards neutral conditions, or even La Nina is expected by the Fall. Neutral conditions and La Nina are correlated with below normal wind shear in the Atlantic Basin, which favors above normal activity since wind shear tears hurricanes apart. Warmer than normal water temperatures in the Tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico along with an enhanced west African monsoon will also provide favorable conditions for a busier than normal season.
NOAA is forecasting 13-19 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater, 6-10 hurricanes (winds of 74 or greater, and 3-6 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). These numbers include Tropical Storm Arthur, which formed less than a week ago.
Whether or not the hurricane season hurricane season is active or inactive, it only takes one storm to have a major impact on your community, so its recommended that you have a plan in place before you have to take action.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and ends November 30th, with the climatological peak of hurricane season being September 10th.
