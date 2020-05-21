One More Dose of Cool Cloud Cover Before Summer Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday morning has brought another dose of gloomy yet cool cloud cover to the Valley, but this week’s trend of below average temperatures won’t last too much longer. The pesky area of stagnant low pressure that has kept us on the cooler side this week will still linger just north of us today before taking a backseat for a more summer-like weather pattern again. This morning though, clouds will be stubborn to budge and with breaks of sunshine holding off until later in the afternoon, highs will likely only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s at best. A few isolated showers are possible today, but most of us will stay on the dry side.