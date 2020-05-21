Opelika man arrested after allegedly abducting 22-year-old

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is safe and at home after allegedly being abducted.
Amontre’l Javariez Todd, 22, was reported missing on May 20. Opelika police confirmed later that afternoon that Todd had been located and was safe.
Police are now reporting that 35-year-old Alonzo Jarell Dowdell was arrested just before 6:00 p.m. on May 20 on two felony warrants for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.
Opelika police say that more suspects have been identified and more arrests are expected as they continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.