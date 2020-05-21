PROFILE: Georgia Senate District 15 candidate, Attorney Teddy Reese

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is continuing candidate profiles ahead of election day in Georgia.
June 9 marks the Georgia Primary where voters will decide who moves on to the November General Election.
Teddy Reese said his decision to run for District 15′s Senate seat has nothing to do with disrespect for the person already holding the office. He said it came from a desire to make changes where he believes Columbus needs them.
He’s an attorney with a desire for change. Teddy Reese is hoping to make an impact on his community and state by running for office, specifically the state senator for District 15, a position currently held by Ed Harbison.
“I’m not running against the incumbent out of disrespect," Reese said. "I’m running on the simple principle that every elected official at some point in their community said there are things I think we can do better. And I think I can serve my community and do that. I’m coming forth in that same vein.”
Reese said his platform includes issues at the state and local level, including teacher pay raises, concern for the rise in veteran suicides, and youth violence right here in the Chattahoochee Valley.
“And I’m looking forward to working with the people of this district, District 15 as your state senator, to make sure our community is where it needs to be. We’re proud of it and we continue to make sure that everybody in our community is taken care of, have an opportunity to be great, and just enjoy life," Reese said.
In addition to his campaign platforms, Reese also wants to look at what is not currently working as best as it could be. One thing Reese said he’s noticed as a problem at the state level is the partisan division.
“It’s called working together, it’s called compromising, it’s called cooperation," Reese said.
Reese said his goal behind running:
“Change is not easy, I know that. Sometimes, change is very difficult but sometimes change is what we need to kick things back into gear and get us back on the right track," he said.
There is no Republican candidate running for this seat. Reese faces off against incumbent Harbison.
