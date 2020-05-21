S.C. man’s stolen identity used in attempt to purchase power sport vehicle, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after attempting to purchase a power sport vehicle with the stolen identity of a South Carolina man.
On May 19, a South Carolina man reported to Columbus police that an inquiry from Extreme Power Sports, located on Northlake Dr., showed up on his credit report.
He reported contacting Extreme Power Sports saying he had not applied for any type of vehicle with them. The store’s manager found an online application with all of the man’s information had been submitted and pre-approved. The information was determined to have been submitted fraudulently.
The manager at Extreme Power Sports reported to police that the suspect was coming to pick up a 2020 Honda Talon, valued at $24,000, on May 20.
The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey Jones, came to the store at approximately 2:00 p.m. to pick up the vehicle and was subsequently arrested by police investigators waiting for him to arrive.
Jones arrived to the location in a U-Haul that was rented with the same fraudulent information by another unknown male in Jesup, Ga. Police are continuing to investigate.
Jones was charged with identity fraud, criminal attempt theft by deception, possession of false identification card, and financial transaction card fraud, all of which are felonies.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.