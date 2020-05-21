WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey holding press conference update on COVID-19.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris are holding a press conference update on COVID-19 in the state.
Gov. Ivey is expected to discuss her decision on a relaxed health order she issued nearly two weeks ago and is set to expire at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22. The governor could allow to expire, extend it or make any changes to the order deemed necessary.
The Alabama Department of Public Health currently reports more than 13,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 520 deaths across Alabama.
You can watch Gov. Ivey's full briefing LIVE in the video below.
