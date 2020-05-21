WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey holding press conference update on COVID-19

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey holding press conference update on COVID-19
Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the General Fund budget, the Education Trust Fund and the PSCA bond bill. (Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's Office)
By Alex Jones | May 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 3:01 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris are holding a press conference update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Ivey is expected to discuss her decision on a relaxed health order she issued nearly two weeks ago and is set to expire at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22. The governor could allow to expire, extend it or make any changes to the order deemed necessary.

The order eased restrictions on gatherings and business openings, allowing churches to resume in-person worship services and restaurants to open with limited capacity.

The Alabama Department of Public Health currently reports more than 13,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 520 deaths across Alabama.

You can watch Gov. Ivey’s full briefing LIVE in the video below.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey holding press conference update on COVID-19.

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.