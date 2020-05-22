ADPH: Nearly 8,000 presumed recovered from COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly 8,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
More than two months after the first confirmed cases in Alabama, ADPH has released presumed recovery numbers on its COVID-19 dashboard.
ADPH says the presumed recovery numbers represent people who had completed quarantine, completed hospitalization, or were not reported to be hospitalized.
Since the middle of March, there have been 533 deaths and 13,418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The latest numbers also show in the last two weeks, 65,830 people have been tested. Of those, 4,051 have tested positive for the virus.
On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey updated the safer at home order to further lift restrictions on businesses. The updated order now allows entertainment business and athletic activities to resume.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris also spoke Thursday about the current state of the hospitals in Montgomery, following Mayor Steven Reed’s comments Wednesday on an ICU bed shortage.
According to Harris, the ICU bed shortage is “nothing new,” and he believes the hospitals have the ability to handle the shortage and more if necessary.
Harris also mentioned that while the number of cases is up, the percent of positive cases has declined over the past three weeks.
