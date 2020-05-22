Auburn officials react to SEC allowing in-person athletics to resume

Auburn officials react to SEC allowing in-person athletics to resume
Gus Malzahn
May 22, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 3:35 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Southeastern Conference has officially announced a date in which college athletes can resume in-person athletics.

A tweet from the SEC says beginning June 8 voluntary, in-person activities can resume on SEC campuses. Each university has discretion in what types of activities to allow, however.

Neither Athletic Director Allen Greene or Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn have confirmed what activities will resume on Auburn’s campus come June, but Malzahn did say that this is the first step to having college football return this fall.

Both men reiterated that the health and safety of student-athletes remains their top priority.

Read full statements from Auburn University’s A.D. Greene and Coach Malzahn below.

As always, the health and well-being of our student-athletes and the Auburn family remains our highest priority. We support the SEC presidents and chancellors’ decision to reopen our facilities for voluntary in-person athletics activities. Through extensive collaboration, campus colleagues have developed plans to safely manage the return of our student-athletes. To build on this momentum, it is imperative that we proceed with a great deal of discipline and flexibility, with the end goal of conducting fall activities as previously scheduled.
Athletic Director Allen Greene
We appreciate the SEC presidents and chancellors’ decision to allow voluntary in-person athletic activities beginning June 8. The SEC and Auburn leadership have been tremendous through this process and we appreciate the efforts of the SEC Task Force which includes our team physician, Dr. Michael Goodlett. This is an important first step toward having a season this fall and we will continue to collectively work together as our top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.
Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.