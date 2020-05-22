Auburn officials react to SEC allowing in-person athletics to resume

We appreciate the SEC presidents and chancellors’ decision to allow voluntary in-person athletic activities beginning June 8. The SEC and Auburn leadership have been tremendous through this process and we appreciate the efforts of the SEC Task Force which includes our team physician, Dr. Michael Goodlett. This is an important first step toward having a season this fall and we will continue to collectively work together as our top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn