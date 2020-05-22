Auburn officials react to SEC allowing in-person athletics to resume

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Southeastern Conference has officially announced a date in which college athletes can resume in-person athletics.
A tweet from the SEC says beginning June 8 voluntary, in-person activities can resume on SEC campuses. Each university has discretion in what types of activities to allow, however.
Neither Athletic Director Allen Greene or Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn have confirmed what activities will resume on Auburn’s campus come June, but Malzahn did say that this is the first step to having college football return this fall.
Both men reiterated that the health and safety of student-athletes remains their top priority.
Read full statements from Auburn University’s A.D. Greene and Coach Malzahn below.
