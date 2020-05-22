Columbus police searching for runaway 15-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently searching for a runaway 15-year-old.
Kenise Mosley reportedly ran away from home on Sunday, May 17.
A neighbor reported seeing her at a truck stop on Hwy. 431 in Phenix City, Ala. on Thursday, May 21. She said Mosley was wearing sweatpants, white Jordan’s tennis shoes and a white and light blue jacket.
She is 5′7″ and approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on Mosley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
