Columbus police searching for runaway 15-year-old
Kenise Mosley, missing girl spotted at Phenix City truck stop (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | May 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 12:10 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently searching for a runaway 15-year-old.

Kenise Mosley reportedly ran away from home on Sunday, May 17.

A neighbor reported seeing her at a truck stop on Hwy. 431 in Phenix City, Ala. on Thursday, May 21. She said Mosley was wearing sweatpants, white Jordan’s tennis shoes and a white and light blue jacket.

She is 5′7″ and approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mosley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

