Columbus sees decline in vaccinations during COVID-19 pandemic

"This year because of the COVID-19 situation, we're going to be doing appointments,” said Pamela Kirkland public relations director for the Columbus Health Department. “And so, what our nurse manager has asked me to let everybody know is that we're going to start taking appointments for the summer later this summer for vaccines which hopefully will help out a lot. We're going to have more staff ready to do vaccines and that's really the big thing, to get everybody caught up with vaccines for the children."