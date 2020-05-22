Columbus sees decline in vaccinations during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health officials are urging people to stay on top of vaccinations even during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Columbus officials, the city is seeing a steep decline in vaccination rates during the pandemic.
Health department officials said it could be due to several reasons, such as doctor’s offices being closed, families staying at home, or people being afraid of coming into contact with other sick people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many cities across the nation are seeing a similar drop in vaccinations.
"This year because of the COVID-19 situation, we're going to be doing appointments,” said Pamela Kirkland public relations director for the Columbus Health Department. “And so, what our nurse manager has asked me to let everybody know is that we're going to start taking appointments for the summer later this summer for vaccines which hopefully will help out a lot. We're going to have more staff ready to do vaccines and that's really the big thing, to get everybody caught up with vaccines for the children."
Kirkland said it’s important to make sure to get your children and yourself vaccinated to keep your immune system as healthy as possible and to safeguard from the coronavirus pandemic.
