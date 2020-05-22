Family, friends gather for parade to celebrate Carver High School graduate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents of high school seniors are making sure to honor their graduates as many will not get a chance to walk across the stage.
A parade for Carver High School graduate Lakila Cooper took place in Columbus Friday evening. The rain didn’t stop family and friends from celebrating her accomplishments.
They came out in big numbers honking their horns and holding up signs to congratulate her. Cooper plans to attend the University of West Georgia with aspirations of becoming a nurse.
