The Fort Church partners with Brown Bag of Columbus organization to give food to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fort Church partnered with the Brown Bag organization to give away free food to the community Friday.
The groups passed out boxes of food to anyone who needed it and volunteers were on hand to help. The church said during this time, it feels the community could use the support. The event was a little different from any other for the Brown Bag of Columbus organization.
"It’s not like our other program the brown bag, that's for 65 and older. This is for the whole neighborhood,” said Gail Minton, director of Brown Bag of Columbus.
More than 300 boxes of food were given out to people in need.
