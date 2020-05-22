Housekeeping team at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus gifted with ‘thank you’ bags

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Front line workers include more than doctors and nurses. The Columbus Professional Group wanted to let the housekeeping team at St. Francis Hospital know that they aren’t forgotten.
The group presented the team with ‘thank you’ bags filled with treats Friday. Those who organized the event said housekeeping is an essential part of the front line response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm very emotional,” said Kenneth Peoples, director of environmental services. “And my mother is in a senior living home. So, when I see all the names on the list that contributed to this program for my staff, it really touched my heart. So, I'm going through a lot of emotions right now."
Sixty-five bags were given away.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.