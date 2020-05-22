Mark LaJoye running for Muscogee County Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As election say draws near for Georgians, News Leader 9 is profiling candidates who will be on the ballot.
Mark LaJoye is the lone Republican candidate running to be the next Muscogee County Sheriff.
LaJoye is hoping the third time is a charm to be elected sheriff. If elected, he wants to implement a crime reduction strategy to face the gang violence in Columbus. His plan includes establishing a serious crimes task force to interrupt potential violent officials and to identify and treat the highest risks.
Along the way, he wants to involve the community.
“When a crime does happen and it’s gang related, we bring those community leaders in, those clergy in, and former gang members to basically triage the area to calm and quell down attitudes. That’s the idea behind it,” said LaJoye.
LaJoye also wants to bring a rescue dog training program to law enforcement and the jail.
