METRA bus service changes due to COVID-19 staffing issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The METRA bus services in Columbus are undergoing some changes due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.
The following adjustments will go into effect on Tuesday, May 26 and last until further notice.
Fixed route and Dial-a-Ride will run on a Saturday schedule from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The last lineup of buses for the day will leave the METRA Transport Center at 6:30 p.m.
Buses and waiting areas will enforce social distancing for passengers.
The METRA Administration Offices will remain open during their normally scheduled hours.
