Opelika police searching for two theft suspects at Shoe Station
Opelika police searching for suspects in Shoe Station theft (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Alex Jones | May 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 12:45 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are releasing surveillance photos of two suspects believed to be involved in a theft at Shoe Station.

Police say that two females stole approximately $540 worth of merchandise from the Shoe Station in Opelika. The pair was last seen leaving in gray four-door car.

Both women were described as being approximately 5′8″ and weighing 180 pounds.

The first suspect is wearing blue scrubs, black shoes and has braids with white beads in the back. The second is wearing gray scrubs with black highlights and appears to be pregnant. She left the store wearing a pair of white Crocs belonging to Shoe Station.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

