South Florida Amber Alert cancelled, 9-year-old boy found deceased

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been a heartbreaking development in a South Florida Amber Alert. Police say they have found the body of 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley.
Ripley’s body was found in the area of SW 62 Street and 138 Court in Miami. Miami-Dade police are on scene and will provide an update.
Officials say Ripley was taken from a Home Depot in Miami. Ripley was diagnosed on the autism spectrum and was non-verbal.
Witnesses told police the boy was in his mother’s car when another car crashed into them and took the boy.
The abduction happened Thursday. Police say two men driving a light blue 4 door sedan were responsible. We will update this story as more information is received.
