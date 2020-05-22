Steamy Memorial Day Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Typical steamy hot weather is expected for Memorial Day weekend, with partly cloudy skies, and a chance of a spotty storm each afternoon. A better rain chance comes Memorial Day into early next week as tropical moisture surges into the area. The higher rain chances should knock our highs back down into the mid-80s, though the highest rain chances will stay to our south along the Gulf Coast.
Rain chances look lower by late week, causing our highs to rise back into the 90s.
