Summer-Like Heat Returns for Memorial Day Weekend

True to summer form, expect a chance of showers and storms in the forecast through Tuesday of next week with highs staying in the upper 80s and low 90s for the holiday weekend. Rain coverage will be around 30-40% this afternoon and evening with just isolated showers and storms at best for Saturday (most will stay dry). As for Sunday and Monday, we bump up rain coverage to 40-50% and the prime time for hit-or-miss storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances look a touch lower past Tuesday with highs slightly above seasonable territory in the mid to upper 80s and drier with a mix of sun and clouds.