Caylin Newton, brother of Cam Newton, to join Auburn as grad transfer

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers quarterback room appears to be growing by one.
Friday night, Caylin Newton, brother of former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, announced on Twitter that he is joining the Tigers as a grad transfer.
Caylin Newton was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in his sophomore season at Howard. He’d finish that season with better than 2,600 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.
He left the team last October.
Currently, Bo Nix sits as the starting quarterback for Gus Malzahn’s Tigers, and finished a freshman campaign that set several Auburn freshman benchmarks, including passing yards and touchdown passes.
Caylin’s brother, Cam, brought a Heisman Trophy and national championship to The Plains in his one season as Auburn’s quarterback in 2010.
