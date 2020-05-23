Ga. state parks and sites limiting visitors during Memorial Day weekend

OMAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s state parks and recreation and historical sites are expecting large groups of people to enjoy the unofficial start of summer.
During Georgia’s time of sheltering at home, state parks and recreation centers have been a place for people to get outside and get exercise and fresh air during stressful times.
State officials have limited the people in the parks to keep social distancing. They also want visitors to follow a few other rules.
This weekend officials are warning drivers not to park their cars on roadways outside state parks.
"We want people to know that they can’t park on the roadsides. And they can’t cause a danger to other motorists or walk-in. That’s why we are looking at the parking lots. And making sure that once they fill to capacity, that’s when we might have to limit access until some of the earlier visitors leave the park. And then some later visitors can come in,” said Kim Hatcher, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Parks, Recreation, and Historic Sites Public Affairs Coordinator.
For more information on the status of state parks and recreation areas, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.