Pam Brown in the race for Muscogee County Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pam Brown is one of the three Democratic candidates running for Muscogee County Sheriff.
Brown has more than 20 years of service to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. She said she is experienced in every area from the jail and investigations to administration and undercover work.
This is also her third time running for sheriff. Brown said she has a list of things she wants to bring to the office.
"And that's to establish a system of fairness. Treat all of the staff, inmates, and citizens in an appropriate, legal, and humane manner. And I feel like that's not going on in Muscogee County,” said Brown.
Brown said there are several other areas that need improvement, including cleanliness and meals.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.